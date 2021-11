AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after shooting incidents on South Congress Avenue on Monday night. The Austin Police Department said at approximately 8:43 p.m., 911 received multiple reports of gunshots at the SoCo Park Apartments, located at 7202 S. Congress Ave. APD also received information that there was a man who appeared to be injured. The caller reported the victim had been placed into a white sedan, and the driver of the sedan was fleeing the scene.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO