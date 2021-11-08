US, Egypt tackle myriad irritants in strategic talks

The topic of China’s progress in Science & Technology (S&T) is often surrounded—in the U.S.—by national security concerns and fears of espionage and technology thefts. But in an interview, Duke University’s Senior Adviser to the President for China Affairs, Dr. Denis Simon, argues that the openness of the U.S. research ecosystem is indeed the best tool in its hands to keep fostering innovation on advanced technologies and compete with China, a country currently producing almost twice the number of STEM graduates as the U.S.
