US, Egypt tackle myriad irritants in strategic talks

In a surprising development at COP26, the US and China have announced they are teaming up to tackle the climate crisis together. As the two biggest global emitters of greenhouse gas emissions, the agreement has been seen as a welcome move by many. Given the simmering geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers, the agreement has come as a pleasant surprise. Nevertheless, some have warned that the pair need to now “walk the talk” and continue to push for further action.

3 DAYS AGO