CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US, Egypt tackle myriad irritants in strategic talks

WDIO-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Egypt are putting a brave face on strains in...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Blinken headed to Africa to address various crises

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Africa next week as the Biden administration intensifies diplomatic efforts to resolve crises in Ethiopia and Sudan and seeks to boost counterterrorism cooperation. The State Department says Blinken will leave Monday for visits to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal. Although...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Egypt-U.S. talks take on friction over human rights

Egypt and the U.S. are working to decrease friction between the countries around human rights issues, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told a group of representatives from several American Jewish organizations in a closed meeting in Washington on Tuesday, people who attended the meeting told me. Why it matters: U.S....
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue. Begin Text:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry led the U.S.-Egypt Strategic...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Jewish Press

Blinken: US, Egypt Share ‘Serious Concerns’ on Iran

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday at a joint pressure with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that the two countries share “serious concerns” about Iranian actions in the Middle East. The briefing was held prior to the start of the US-Egypt Strategic Dialogue – the...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Blinken urges Egypt rights progress in high-level talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on human rights as he held wide-ranging talks with the historic ally. "Making tangible and lasting improvements on human rights is also essential to strengthening our bilateral relationship and the United States will continue to support those efforts however we can," Blinken said.
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

US, Iran to Resume Nuclear Talks November 29

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed Wednesday that a seventh round of Iran nuclear talks will start November 29 in Vienna, Austria. 'We'll resume for a seventh round on Monday, November 29. Special Envoy (for Iran Robert) Malley will again lead the U.S. participation in these talks,' Price said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Egyptian#Ap#State
Derrick

US: Progress, if not breakthroughs, at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden swings the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world on Monday, appealing to global leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that Biden is still working to nail down at home.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
IFLScience

COP26: China And US Sign Surprise Deal To Tackle Climate Crisis

In a surprising development at COP26, the US and China have announced they are teaming up to tackle the climate crisis together. As the two biggest global emitters of greenhouse gas emissions, the agreement has been seen as a welcome move by many. Given the simmering geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers, the agreement has come as a pleasant surprise. Nevertheless, some have warned that the pair need to now “walk the talk” and continue to push for further action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Egypt
neworleanssun.com

US, Pak hardly share any strategic or economic interests: Expert

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): The ties between the United States and Pakistan are driven by ad hoc security concerns and the country hardly share any strategic or economic interests, a foreign policy expert said. In an opinion piece in American think tank Atlantic Council, Nazir Ahmad Mir, a PhD...
FOREIGN POLICY
WKRC

Pakistan hosts US, Russia, China for talks on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan on Thursday hosted talks with special envoys from the United States, Russia and China on the path forward for Afghanistan, where a deepening humanitarian crisis has forced many Afghans to migrate to neighboring countries since the Taliban takeover in August. The international community has not recognized...
WORLD
WDIO-TV

China climate envoy: China, US, pledge to boost cooperation

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — China’s climate envoy says China and the United States have pledged to increase cooperation on climate action at U.N. talks in Glasgow. Xie Zhenhua told reporters Wednesday that the two biggest carbon polluters would outline their efforts in a joint statement based on the guidelines of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

NSAs of India, France discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific, terror threats emanating from Afghanistan at strategic talks in Paris

By Naveen KapoorParis [France], November 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his French counterpart for annual strategic dialogue between the two countries in Paris today. Doval co-chairs the strategic dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron. The French delegation...
WORLD
duke.edu

US-China Cooperation Key to Tackle Global Problems

The topic of China’s progress in Science & Technology (S&T) is often surrounded—in the U.S.—by national security concerns and fears of espionage and technology thefts. But in an interview, Duke University’s Senior Adviser to the President for China Affairs, Dr. Denis Simon, argues that the openness of the U.S. research ecosystem is indeed the best tool in its hands to keep fostering innovation on advanced technologies and compete with China, a country currently producing almost twice the number of STEM graduates as the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

COP26: US to tackle methane leaks from oil and gas wells

The US is set to announce measures to prevent millions of tonnes of the greenhouse gas methane from entering the atmosphere. The measures will target methane leaking from oil and gas rigs across the US. It is one of the most potent greenhouse gases and responsible for a third of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy