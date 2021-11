Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled over the past few weeks, and he now has an injury that will cause him to miss some time. On Thursday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule announced that Darnold will go on injured reserve and is expected to miss at least four weeks after he sustained an incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade. The injury was believed to be sustained during the second quarter of Sunday's 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO