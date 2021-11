EXETER, Neb. – A season that saw its shares of highs and lows ended with a new high for Cory Dumpert. Dumpert clinched his third consecutive IMCA Sunoco Late Model national championship with his 17th feature win on the final night of the 2021 campaign. That matches the divisional modern era streaks of three straight by Ray Guss Jr. from 2010-2012 and Justin Kay from 2013-2105.

