German Precision Optics (GPO) expands its GPOTAC FFP scope line with the new 4.5-27x50i Riflescope. German Precision Optics (GPO) has entered the high magnification first focal plane scope market with its new premium tactical riflescope, the GPOTAC 4.5-27x50i FFP. Designed for professional use, as well as shooters and hunters who demand the very best in long distance and tactical shooting, the 4.5-27x50i FFP mates superior materials and meticulous manufacturing processes and tolerances to produce a riflescope on par with the world’s finest.

MANUFACTURING ・ 11 DAYS AGO