‘We cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun,’ Raiders GM says after team releases Damon Arnette

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are releasing cornerback Damon Arnette, who has been named in a lawsuit after a high-speed crash near the Raiders practice facility.

The report of Arnette’s release came from the NFL.com on Monday morning.

The move comes after a video of Arnette went viral over the weekend. In the video, Arnette is seen brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

“Very painful decision,” Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said on a media call this morning. “We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in all aspects of his life. There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so. We cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values, and our owner, Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent, that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line, the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

Arnette was also sued in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Oct. 14, 2020, in Henderson. He was also sued in a May 28 dispute with a valet at Aria Resort & Casino.

