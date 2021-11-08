CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quebec minister met Tesla executives in October over supply chain role

 6 days ago
MONTREAL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Quebec's Economy Minister met Tesla (TSLA.O) leaders over the role the resource-rich Canadian province could play in the electric-car maker's supply chain, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon met with Tesla executives during a government mission to California in October. News of the meeting was reported earlier by the Journal de Montréal.

