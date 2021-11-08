CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Video: Pastor disarms gunman who stormed altar during church service

By Ethan Illers, Nexstar Media Wire, Nikki McGee
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDoqE_0cqSZV4X00

NASHVILLE, TN ( WKRN ) — The heroic actions of a Nashville pastor and several of his parishioners likely saved a church from violence Sunday afternoon.

Metro police reported 26-year-old Dezire Baganda was sitting at the front of the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church when he pulled out a gun and walked up to the altar where Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana was praying along with several church members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfXGD_0cqSZV4X00
Dezire Baganda (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Baganda told everyone to get up as he waved and pointed the handgun at the congregation, Metro police said. The pastor quickly tackled Baganda before he was able to fire any shots. Several church members jumped in to help wrestle the gun away from Baganda and hold him down until police arrived, investigators said.

Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself at East Nashville apartment, father wanted for questioning

“He wanted to kill, that’s what first came to my mind,” Ndikumana told WKRN as choir member Nzojibugami Noe translated for him. Noe was also in the first row during the incident.

“He was standing in the front of almost everybody. No one was behind him yet, so he could have done anything,” Noe recalled.

In a video shared by church members, Ndikumana can be seen pretending to exit the church, then walking behind Baganda and tackling him to the ground.

“I would say that God used me because I felt like I was going to use the back door as an example as going on by trying to go behind him. And then I felt the feeling that I would go and grab him… and that’s what happened,” Ndikumana said.

Baganda was not a member of the church, but the pastor said he had attended services there. Church members say he was asked not to attend services last February after interrupting pastors during their sermons. However, attendees said he was never violent. He showed up Sunday for the 10 a.m. service and remained calm until the outburst around 12:45 p.m.

The congregation credited Ndikumana for saving their lives, but he credited a higher power.

“God wanted to show that he’s a powerful God,” Ndikumana explained. “One main thing I said, we had faith.”

Baganda has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault. More counts are expected to be added, according to police.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

1969 heist solved after man’s ‘unassuming’ life in hiding

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Federal marshals in Ohio say a 1969 bank robbery has been closed following the death earlier this year of the man they say was responsible. Authorities say 20-year-old Theodore Conrad was a bank teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland when he walked out with a paper bag containing $215,000. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

AMBER alerts in Ohio: triggers explained

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sound, lights, pictures and text on communication devices during an AMBER alert warn people that a child has been kidnapped. AMBER alerts were set up first in Texas in 1996 after a child was abducted and murdered there; it’s now a national program. Four criteria have to be met in […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Officials explain why Amber Alert was not immediately issued after 5-year-old girl was taken from Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials provided updates Saturday afternoon after a missing 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township was found safe on Friday and reunited with her family. An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke Friday afternoon after she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The alert was canceled Friday when […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Shooting#Pastor#Church Of God#Wkrn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky police investigate stabbing in Floyd County

DANA, KY (WOWK)—On Wednesday, November 10, Kentucky State Police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing in Floyd County. Troopers found a man had been stabbed at a residence on Spurlock Fork. Police say that Timothy Senters suffered a stab wound after a verbal altercation with Wesley Senters became physical. Mr. Senters was arrested […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Man struck by train in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston police confirm that a man was struck by a train on Friday. The incident occurred between 7th Avenue and Virginia Street West at around 10:20 a.m. Police say that the man was struck by a CSX train and that the train’s conductor called it in. The man was conscious and was treated […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy