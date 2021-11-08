Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry holding monthly $100 drawings for donors who give 5+ pounds of meat

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With the continued rise in food insecurity, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said it is working even harder to “Meat” the Need by holding a monthly $100 drawing for donors.

“We want all hunters and farmers to know that even if they don’t donate a whole deer, cow, or pig – they can still help,” the organization said.

The Gimme 5 Challenge is a call for all Hoosier to donate five or more pounds of meat. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said that when you’re picking up your processed deer, just pull five or more pounds of your packaged meat for donation and tell your meat processor that you would like to be part of the Gimme 5 Challenge. Donors will then be entered into a monthly drawing for $100. Both the customer and that customer’s butcher shop will win if selected.

Hunters who donate a whole deer will also be entered into a drawing for a Henry Big Boy 44 Mag Rifle, the organization said.

Donations may be made through any of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s participating Indiana meat processors. A full list can be found at www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org .

