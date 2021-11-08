CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, Bison Aren’t Leaving Yellowstone Because of a Super Volcano

By Doc Holliday
Ultimate Unexplained
 6 days ago
If I had a nickel for every conspiracy theorist that has said bison are leaving Yellowstone National Park because the super-volcano is about to erupt, I'd be a rich man. Let's deal with this theory with a crazy thing called "facts". I've seen multiple videos in the past week...

Ultimate Unexplained

Ultimate Unexplained

ABOUT

Ultimate Unexplained shares curiosity-inducing stories from across the paranormal spectrum, real life mysteries and the pop culture of paranormal.

 https://ultimateunexplained.com/

