No, Bison Aren’t Leaving Yellowstone Because of a Super Volcano

Paramount Network will premiere season four of Yellowstone on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 P.M. ET/PT. Starring Oscar winner Kevin Costner, the series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders, an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. The ensemble cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham and Will Patton. Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly join the cast in guest starring roles.
