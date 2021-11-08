Sparks City Offices Closed Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Honor of Veterans Day

Sparks, NV – The following Sparks city offices will be closed Thursday, November 11, 2021, in observance of Veterans Day:

Sparks City Hall (431 Prater Way)

Sparks Parks & Recreation (98 Richards Way)

Alf Sorensen Community Center (1400 Baring Blvd.)

Larry D. Johnson Community Center (1200 12th Street)

Sparks Municipal Court (1450 C Street)

We honor and remember all who have served our country. Happy Veterans Day!