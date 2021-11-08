'Hop Houses' return to Lakefront Brewery

You can still enjoy a dining experience along Milwaukee's Riverwalk patio even as Wisconsin temperatures drop.

Lakefront Brewery announced on Monday that they are bringing back their Hop Houses. The Hop Houses are greenhouses with flooring and heaters.

Each reservation lasts 90 minutes. During the reservation process, Lakefront Brewery said guests can order from an exclusive food and beverage menu.

"Executive Chef, Kristin Hueneke, designed the Hop House menu for an extraordinary dining experience with specialty items made from prime local ingredients that epitomize winter in Wisconsin," Lakefront Brewery said in a statement. "From old fashioned hot cocoa, or a mac & cheese bar, to the ability to roast marshmallows right in your Hop House, the offerings will satisfy just about any palate or preference."

There are five Hop Houses in total. Three of them can fit six people, and another two can fit up to eight guests.

Bookings are available every day and can be reserved online by clicking here beginning Monday. Walk-ups are welcome, but subject to availability.

