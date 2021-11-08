CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'Hop Houses' return to Lakefront Brewery

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhA1n_0cqSXBjf00

You can still enjoy a dining experience along Milwaukee's Riverwalk patio even as Wisconsin temperatures drop.

Lakefront Brewery announced on Monday that they are bringing back their Hop Houses. The Hop Houses are greenhouses with flooring and heaters.

Each reservation lasts 90 minutes. During the reservation process, Lakefront Brewery said guests can order from an exclusive food and beverage menu.

"Executive Chef, Kristin Hueneke, designed the Hop House menu for an extraordinary dining experience with specialty items made from prime local ingredients that epitomize winter in Wisconsin," Lakefront Brewery said in a statement. "From old fashioned hot cocoa, or a mac & cheese bar, to the ability to roast marshmallows right in your Hop House, the offerings will satisfy just about any palate or preference."

There are five Hop Houses in total. Three of them can fit six people, and another two can fit up to eight guests.

Bookings are available every day and can be reserved online by clicking here beginning Monday. Walk-ups are welcome, but subject to availability.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Cheese#Food And Beverage#Food Drink#The Hop Houses
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy