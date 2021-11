Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. It was finally football weather Friday night at Simpson Academy and the Cougars did not disappoint. It was a first round playoff matchup against the 11 seed Madison St. Joe. The two teams met earlier in the season in a back and forth battle that ended with the Cougars winning by a score of 28-21 thanks to a second half comeback. The stage was set for another great game.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO