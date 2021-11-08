CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World's oldest conductor breaks his own record at 103

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 6 days ago
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A 103-year-old Florida man conducted the U.S. Air Force Band's Airmen of Note at a Washington concert to break his own Guinness World Record as the oldest conductor.

Frank Emond of Cantonment initially set the record for the world's oldest conductor in May 2019, when he conducted the Pensacola Civic Band at its Memorial Day Concert at the age of 101.

Emond broke his own record Saturday night when he took to the stage in Washington, D.C., to conduct the U.S. Air Force Band's Airmen of Note in playing Glenn Miller's In the Mood. The song was part of the American Veteran Center's "America Valor: A Salute to our Heroes" at the Omni Shoreham Hotel.

Emond joined the Navy as a musician and was aboard the USS Pennsylvania during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.

