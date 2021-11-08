CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Extrapolations’: Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones & Michael Gandolfini Join Apple TV+ Drama

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
Edward Norton , Indira Varma , Keri Russell , Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini are the latest stars to join Apple TV +’s climate change anthology drama series, Extrapolations .

They will appear alongside Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav. Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire and Eiza Gonzalez have also recently joined the Extrapolations cast.

The series, currently in production, tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

It comes from Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res with Burns as writer, director and exec producer. Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer also exec produce.

Norton plays scientist Jonathan Chopin, Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra and Russell plays Olivia Drew, a gun for hire. Jones plays President fo the United States Elizabeth Burdick and Gandolfini plays Rowan Chopin, Jonathan’s son, a computer programmer.

Norton most recently appeared in the latest Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch , and is set to star in Knives Out 2. Varma appeared in HBO’s Game of Thrones and ABC’s For Life , she is set to join Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Russell can be see in Scott Cooper’s horror thriller Antlers and can next be seen in Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear . Jones recently appeared in Succession and has joined the cast for Five Days At Memorial , also an Apple series. Lastly, Gandolfini starred in The Many Saints of Newar k taking a young Tony Soprano, the role originated by late father James Gandolfini. He is set to appear in Cat Person .

Norton is repped by UTA. Varma is repped by Dalzell and Beresford in the UK and The Gersh Agency and Principal Entertainment in the US. Russell is repped by WME, Burstein Company, Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern and Viewpoint. Jones is repped by Scott Henderson at WME. Gandolfini is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant.

Deadline

‘Marlowe’: Diane Kruger & Jessica Lange Among Cast To Join Liam Neeson’s Philip Marlowe Thriller, Filming Underway

Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alan Cumming, Danny Huston, Ian Hart and Colm Meaney have joined Liam Neeson in noir thriller Marlowe, which is now filming in Ireland and Spain. The William Monahan (The Departed) script is based on the novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, with Oscar winner Neil Jordan (The Crying Game) aboard to direct. In Marlowe, when private detective Philip Marlowe (Neeson) is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress, it looks an open and shut case, but Marlowe soon finds himself in the underbelly of Hollywood’s film industry and unwittingly drawn into the crossfire of a legendary Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in Apple TV+’s ‘Swan Song’: Film Review | AFI 2021

There’s been no shortage of near-future sci-fi that bucks the trend of technological menace to explore instead the high-concept ways that scientific advancement can fill an emotional void in human lives. Spike Jonze’s Her and Michael Almereyda’s Marjorie Prime are superior examples; this year has seen two fine entries in Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man and Kogonada’s After Yang. Irish writer-director Benjamin Cleary, who won a 2016 Oscar for his short film Stutterer, mines that territory with his first feature, a soulful drama acted with great sensitivity by a strong cast, which unfolds to considerable atmospheric effect in the soft,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mckenna Grace To Headline & EP ‘The Bad Seed’ Sequel Greenlighted By Lifetime Which She Co-Wrote

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has ordered a sequel to its 2018 original movie The Bad Seed, with Mckenna Grace set to reprise her role as Emma. Grace co-wrote the script with her father, Ross Burge and the 2018 film’s writer, Barbara Marshall. Rob Lowe and Grace starred in Lifetime’s The Bad Seed, written by Marshall and directed by Lowe, which reimagined the cult 1956 psychological horror film that was based on the best-selling novel by William March and its stage adaptation by Maxwell Anderson. In the sequel, Grace plays 15-year-old Emma, a seemingly typical teenaged girl who is anything but that. Set several years...
MOVIES
Deadline

Contenders Film: Los Angeles Kicks Off Packed Hybrid Edition

Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles returns to a live and in-person edition today, with panels featuring 31 of the buzziest awards-season titles being presented in our annual all-day showcase that returns to the DGA Theater. A breakfast kicks off the day followed by the first presentation at 8:56 a.m. PT. For those who cannot attend in-person, the Contenders L.A. livestream begins at 8:50 a.m. Click here to sign up for and watch the livestream. Because of the pandemic we were of course forced to do our signature Contenders event virtually last year. It was wildly successful, and we have actually repeated that format...
LOS ANGELES, CA
