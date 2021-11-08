‘Extrapolations’: Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones & Michael Gandolfini Join Apple TV+ Drama

Edward Norton , Indira Varma , Keri Russell , Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini are the latest stars to join Apple TV +’s climate change anthology drama series, Extrapolations .

They will appear alongside Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav. Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire and Eiza Gonzalez have also recently joined the Extrapolations cast.

The series, currently in production, tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

It comes from Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res with Burns as writer, director and exec producer. Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer also exec produce.

Norton plays scientist Jonathan Chopin, Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra and Russell plays Olivia Drew, a gun for hire. Jones plays President fo the United States Elizabeth Burdick and Gandolfini plays Rowan Chopin, Jonathan’s son, a computer programmer.

Norton most recently appeared in the latest Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch , and is set to star in Knives Out 2. Varma appeared in HBO’s Game of Thrones and ABC’s For Life , she is set to join Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Russell can be see in Scott Cooper’s horror thriller Antlers and can next be seen in Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear . Jones recently appeared in Succession and has joined the cast for Five Days At Memorial , also an Apple series. Lastly, Gandolfini starred in The Many Saints of Newar k taking a young Tony Soprano, the role originated by late father James Gandolfini. He is set to appear in Cat Person .

