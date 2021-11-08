CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Miss Alex A Lot’: Ken Jennings Returns To Guest Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ And Reflects On Anniversary Of Trebek’s Death

 6 days ago
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, (L) poses with contestant Ken Jennings after his earnings from his record breaking streak on the gameshow surpassed 1 million dollars July 14, 2004 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — Ken Jennings will return to guest host “Jeopardy!” Monday night, which marks one year since legendary host Alex Trebek died.

Jennings reflected on the somber anniversary as he prepared for a second guest-hosting stint.

“I miss Alex a lot. When I’m in here, I feel like he’s probably in the building somewhere,” Jennings said. “It’s hard not to talk about him in the present tense.”

Jennings, one of the winningest contestants in “Jeopardy” history, said guest hosting earlier this year a few weeks after Trebek’s death to pancreatic cancer “was a really rough time.” But he was touched by a gift from Jean Trebek – a pair of cufflinks from her late husband that Jennings wears while hosting.

Jennings will guest host the show for the next several weeks. You can watch “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WBZ-TV.

