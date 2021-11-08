CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

24 COVID Cases Reported At Andover’s South Elementary School Over Last Week

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUQX0_0cqSVOzq00

ANDOVER (CBS) – School officials in Andover implemented the state’s Test & Stay Program at South Elementary School after an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week.

In a letter to families, principal Brenda Lee said there have been 24 positive COVID cases at the school since November 1.

Custodians performed a deep clean in classrooms and common areas before school opened on Monday.

All students who were checked under the Test & Stay program tested negative for COVID.

A number of families kept their children home on Monday as a precaution, Lee said.

The principal added that while students with a confirmed case or who is a close contact will have classwork provided by their teacher, anyone who does not fit that criteria will be marked absent and not receive work.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Maryland 5th grader dies after falling ill at Farmland Elementary school

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A Farmland Elementary school fifth-grader died Monday after falling ill at school, Montgomery County Public Schools officials confirm. The student reportedly got ill inside the classroom and the school nurse was called. The school nurse determined 911 needed to be called. The school was placed into "shelter in place" mode while first responders tried to help the child.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Andover, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Andover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
classiccountry1070.com

Mask Requirement for Andover Elementary Schools Expires Tuesday, Unlikely to be Extended

Elementary school students in Andover may no longer be required to wear masks beginning next Wednesday, November 10th. Superintendent Brett White said the district’s administration will not be recommending an extension of the mask requirement, citing the CDC’s announcement that children aged 5-11 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The mask requirement will expire at the end of the school day on November 9th.
ANDOVER, KS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dorchester school releases updated safety protocols days after teacher assaulted by student

BOSTON — Days after Henderson School Principal Patricia Lampron was assaulted by a 16-year-old student during dismissal, the Dorchester-based public school announced updated safety protocols and support systems for the school community. Those new safety protocols are meant to focus on arrival and dismissal times at Henderson. Henderson staff will...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenda Lee
foodsafetynews.com

North Carolina middle school students hit by unknown illness

North Carolina school officials are reporting that 45 middle school students became ill yesterday afternoon. Public health officials are investigating possible foodborne vectors as well as other potential causes. In a Facebook post school officials said the students began complaining about nausea and headaches in the afternoon, with some having...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wbaltv.com

Quarantine policy to change for Anne Arundel County high school students

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Next week, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will implement new quarantine and contact-tracing procedures for high school students. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Starting Monday, unvaccinated students who are exposed to a positive case can remain in school...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Test Stay
CBS Boston

Boston Superintendent Tells State Curley School Must Stay Closed For 10 Days After COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston School Superindent Brenda Cassellius has said the Curley School must stay closed for at least 10 days after a COVID-19 outbreak at the school. This comes after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley approved only a portion of the remote learning days requested by the Curley School, asking the school to open on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The school was closed on Nov. 9 after 46 students tested positive over about two weeks. Riley said the department was in the process of working with the school to mitigate the outbreak when the school department...
BOSTON, MA
WYFF4.com

45 6th graders at a North Carolina school became ill. No one knows why

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Forty-five middle school students from North Carolina got sick Monday afternoon for an unknown reason. Sixth graders at Starmount Middle School in Yadkin County began complaining about feeling nauseous with headaches. Some students had thrown up. Only sixth graders were affected, neither seventh nor eighth-graders reported...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wearegreenbay.com

Unknown odor shuts down school in northern Wisconsin, students & staff ill

SPOONER, Wis. (WFRV) – A middle school in Washburn County has been shut down since Nov. 10 after an ‘expoy-like odor’ made over 40 students and staff feel ill. According to the Spooner Area School District, the middle school building will be closed until they are given the all-clear to reopen. The district says they are aware of 24 students and 20 staff members who received medical treatment.
WISCONSIN STATE
wach.com

Lugoff-Elgin Middle School student passes away

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An eighth grader from Lugoff-Elgin Middle School passed away on Saturday, said Kershaw County School District officials. Wilma Guzman-Perez unexpectedly passed on November 6. Wilma was always willing to help others and was never without a smile on her face. She was wholly dedicated to...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy