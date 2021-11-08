CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

2 Florence elementary schools recognized nationally

By Laura Lydic
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3540_0cqSVHol00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two elementary schools in the Florence 1 Schools district have been chosen as 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence (BRSE), Lighthouse Schools, according to a news release.

Lucy T. Davis Elementary School and Briggs Elementary School met the required criteria in the nine performance areas for high-performing schools.

This is based on the BRSE national validation assessment process, according to the news release. The BRSE conducted stakeholder surveys, interviews, and onsite school visits in addition to the review process.

The nine performance areas are:

  • Student Focus and Support
  • School Organization and Culture
  • Challenging Standard and Curriculum
  • Active Teaching and Learning
  • Technology and Integration
  • Professional Community
  • Leadership and Education Vitality
  • School, Family, and Community Partnerships
  • Indicators of Success

The schools received surprise visits from BRSE staff Monday afternoon to share the news of becoming Lighthouse Schools.

“We are ecstatic to be recognized as a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School,” Lucy T. Davis Principal Sonya Graves said. “This is a tremendous acknowledgement of the incredible work of Lucy T. Davis [Elementary] students, staff, parents and community. I am bursting with pride seeing the gains our students have made and all of their hard work! Florence 1 Schools is a progressive district that provides the resources and opportunities needed to ensure a high-quality educational experience and we are grateful to be a part of that.”

According to the release, Briggs Elementary School staff have been “anxiously waiting” for the news, and Principal Tara Newton was ecstatic.

“First of all, thank you to our students, our staff, our parents and our community for always supporting Briggs,” Newton said. “They are the reason we are a Lighthouse School with Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence. This is an amazing honor. We are proud to be among the best schools in the nation with this award. We are truly an amazing school and this highest honor recognizes the hard work and dedication of our community! We look forward to taking this honor and allowing it to guide us to many more honors and recognitions for our bulldogs.”

Awards will be presented in Orlando, Florida at the BRSE conference on Dec. 3. For more information you can visit the BRSE website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

Car show benefits organization helping veterans in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– More than 70 cars parked outside the Florence Center on Saturday as part of a show to benefit the Veterans Resource Center of Florence. “It just feels good to be working together to help mankind,” CB Anderson, executive director of the resource center said. For nearly the last 10 years, the center […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Hundreds attend Veterans Day Ceremony in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Today the City of Florence held their 13th annual veteran’s ceremony at the Florence Veteran’s Park. Hundreds of veterans and people in the community gathered to honor those who fought for our country. Donna Harter, mother of Corporal Kelly Keith, who was a Marine when he died in a helicopter crash. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Industry & Infrastructure: A look at Hugh Leatherman’s accomplishments in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Through Senator Hugh Leatherman’s career that spanned four decades, his name became synonymous with infrastructure and industry. Florence County leaders say generations will benefit from his work. It’s hard not to spot his fingerprints across the Pee Dee. His name is featured on everything from interchanges to buildings in Florence’s downtown. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
State
Florida State
Florence, SC
Education
WBTW News13

Talkin’ Trash: Kingston Elementary School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County students learned about the importance of recycling and reducing waste thanks to the Talkin’ Trash program. News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team surprised Kingston Elementary School for having the most recyclables. Kingston Elementary School and two other schools won October’s challenge of recycling […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Briggs Elementary School#Brse
WBTW News13

South Carolina School Boards Association leaves national group over its letter to Biden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina School Boards Association voted Friday to withdraw from the National School Boards Association, heeding a call from nearly three dozen state lawmakers, including Rep. Russell Fry of Horry County. The move, which is effective immediately, comes after the NSBA wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29 expressing […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

1K+
Followers
203
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy