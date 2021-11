The hard part is almost over for the Islanders. Three games in four days — in Montreal, Winnipeg and Minnesota — then the finish line will be in sight for this 13-game odyssey to open the season. They’re home now, practicing at Northwell Health Ice Center between games in Nashville and Montreal. The Islanders aren’t just playing on the road for five straight weeks to open the season, they’re also playing just two games in 12 days smack dab in the middle.

