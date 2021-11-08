CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cajuns hone in on Troy’s defensive front

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
 6 days ago
Louisiana has a tall task in facing Troy’s defense.

The Trojans boast two great things: the conferences’ sack leader in Javon Solomon (10) and a group that has forced 20 takeaways this year.

Pressure sits on the UL offense once again, but it’s something head coach Billy Napier knows they can handle.

"This is a good group of players,” Napier said. “I think a week or two ago they were the number one defense in our league. They're right there at the top as we speak. That'll be part of the challenge is to eliminate the negative plays and stay on schedule."

As great as Troy’s defensive front is, UL has a pretty good offensive line too

PFF College has Cajuns tackle Max Mitchell as the highest-ranked offensive tackle in college football with a grade of 92.9.

MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cajuns#Hone#American Football#Ul#Pff College#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
