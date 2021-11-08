CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kingston driver facing number charges from OPP

By Steph Crosier
kingstonthisweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kingston driver is facing numerous charges from Ontario Provincial Police after being captured speeding on Highway 401. The OPP said in a news release that they spotted the driver speeding east in...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

SDG OPP charge man with assault, forcible confinement

NORTH GLENGARRY — A 33-year-old man from North Glengarry is facing two charges after SDG OPP responded to a domestic situation on Oct. 31. Police alleged the man assaulted his common-law partner, and prevented her from leaving. The man, whose identity was not released, was charged with assault – spousal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingston#Opp#Ontario Provincial Police#Canadian
kjan.com

Man & woman from Pott. County face drug charges in Mills County

(Glenwood, Iowa) – A man and a woman from Pottawattamie County face drug charges in Mills County, following an extended investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports during the investigation, undercover deputies conducted a controlled purchase of more than one-half pound of methamphetamine from 66-year-old Jackie Lee Ward, Jr., and 59-year-old Vicky Kay Delezene. Both suspects are from Council Bluffs.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WDTN

2 injured in West Carrollton crash, driver facing charges

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two vehicles have been involved in a crash on the northbound side of I-75 in West Carrollton Friday. The crash happened on the ramp from S. Dixie Drive to NB I-75 around 10:30 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car changed lanes improperly, hitting a MedPro van. Both […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
KNOX News Radio

Driver faces DUI charge after hitting Mayville building

A Mayville (ND) woman faces drunk-driving charges after her vehicle crashed into a building early this (Thu) morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Jessica Estrada was driving a compact SUV at 2:15 AM when it ran into the State Farm Insurance building on Highway 200 in Mayville. Troopers...
MAYVILLE, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

“Every mother’s worst nightmare,” Woman shot mother of two and kidnapped her 6-week-old boys right after the shooting, denied bond

Being a mother is something precious, but it also brings a lot of dedication, time and effort looking over the babies. Unfortunately, being a parent sometimes brings safety concerns and the victim in today’s case experienced that first-hand. According to police, the 23-year-old A. Montgomery is accused of shooting young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy