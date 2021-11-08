Kingston driver facing number charges from OPP

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO