The Indianola girls cross country team made the state meet in Fort Dodge last week, and did so with a team that features many younger athletes that will be returning. Top runners Jordyn Brown, Bree Tenges, and Emily Naughton will all return for next season, and head coach Kim Arndt tells KNIA Sports she feels the younger athletes have been able to have confidence because of the program culture and examples set from those who came before. The Indians finished in 15th place at the state meet.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO