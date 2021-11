TORRINGTON — A happy crowd of guests filled the ballroom of the Elks Hall on Litchfield Street Friday night, and they were all there to support the local food bank. Friendly Hands held a “Have a Seat at Our Table Chair-ity Auction” to raise money for its operations and to keep its pantry filled. As the holiday season approaches, executive director Karen Thomas said more and more families are coming to the food pantry’s door for help.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO