CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Over 10,000 Kentuckians Have Now Died From COVID, Gov. Beshear Says

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Governor Andy Beshear says that the Bluegrass State had passed another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. During his Team Kentucky update on Monday, Gov. Beshear said that over 10,000...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Announces 49 New Deaths In Friday’s COVID-19 Update

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,623 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 743,156. 455 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 864 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 273 in the ICU and 144 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 5.08%. The Governor also announced 49 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,766. 48 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 145.1 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear implores Kentuckians to get their booster shot as state announces less than 600 new COVID-19 cases Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 update on Monday, you can watch the news conference below. In his news conference, Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters shots if they are eligible, with all Kentuckians eligible to receive a booster of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
metropolisplanet.com

KY Gov. Beshear COVID-19 briefing 11/1/21

Beshear encourages Kentuckians to get COVID-19 booster shots to keep their immunity up. Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging eligible Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 booster shots to prevent the immunity gained through the initial vaccine series from waning.
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Governor Beshear Announces Over 1600 New COVID-19 Cases

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,669 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 748,202. 424 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 762 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 232 in the ICU and 137 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 5.05%. The Governor also announced 22 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,856. 46 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 95.6 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wevv.com

Gov. Beshear, First Lady Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Thursday. The Governor said with booster doses for all three COVID-19 vaccines approved, eligible Kentucky adults need to receive one. He said the state is seeing hospitalizations among vaccinated people going up month after month, which suggests waning immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid#The Bluegrass State#Team Kentucky
wevv.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Funding For Water Infrastructure in Hopkins County

Wednesday Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear came together with local leaders in Morton's Gap, KY to announce funding for Water System Improvements in Hopkins County. It's all a part of the better Kentucky Plan's $250 million Cleaner Water Program. Gov. Beshear presented $109,000 that will fund the replacement, repainting, and repair...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Gov. Beshear holds memorial for those lost to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 over the past 20 months were honored at a memorial ceremony that took place in Frankfort today. Governor Andy Beshear held a memorial ceremony on Nov. 14 for the 10,214 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19. "The number of Kentuckians lost to...
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLWT 5

‘It's not done with us': Gov. DeWine says COVID-19 far from over

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lamenting what he termed "the great divide," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the rounds in Cincinnati Tuesday. He warned with even greater emphasis about the high risk of remaining unvaccinated for COVID-19. DeWine told local media no matter where one lives in the Buckeye State, odds are...
CINCINNATI, OH
wevv.com

City of Owensboro Preparing for 130+ Afghan Refugees Arriving Next Week

The first afghan refugees already made their way to Owensboro last month, but now the city is expected to see many more coming their way. It was announced months ago that the city of Owensboro would be receiving around 100 refugees that helped American forces in Afghanistan. Their arrival was scheduled to occur between the end of 2021 and the Spring of 2022, but now, more than 130 Afghan refugees are expected in the city by November 20th.
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy