Over 10,000 Kentuckians Have Now Died From COVID, Gov. Beshear Says

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,623 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 743,156. 455 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 864 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 273 in the ICU and 144 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 5.08%. The Governor also announced 49 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,766. 48 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 145.1 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO