CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ortega and Murillo, the power couple with an iron grip on Nicaragua

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IL5qa_0cqSRE1k00

Nov 8 (Reuters) - When Daniel Ortega lost Nicaragua's presidential election in 1990 to Violeta Chamorro, the defeat left a deep mark on the leftist leader. After battling for 16 years to regain power, his critics said he was determined to retain it at any cost.

Ortega's triumph in Sunday's presidential election, derided as illegitimate by a growing list of world leaders, provides fresh evidence for that.

In April 2018, after mass street protests against Ortega's rule put his presidency in jeopardy, the former Marxist guerrilla sent in the police and paramilitary forces to crush the protesters.

More than 300 people were killed and thousands injured in the crackdown.

Three years later, Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, again employed authoritarian tactics to keep their grip on power: imprisoning dozens of opponents, including seven candidates for the presidency, and winning a lopsided re-election on Sunday, according to preliminary results announced by Ortega's handpicked election authorities.

While many observers predicted a historically low turnout, the electoral authority said participation of eligible voters was above 65%, with 76% of them backing Ortega's ruling Sandinistas.

The United States and the European Union, among others including neighboring Costa Rica, have rejected the election as undemocratic.

"Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo's goal is to remove any possible doubts about their survival in power," said Tiziano Breda, an analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank.

Murillo, who is also the government spokeswoman, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ortega, whose second stint in power began in 2007, will now remain Nicaragua's leader until 2027.

A constant companion has been Murillo, who he married in 2005 and made vice president in 2017. The 70-year-old poet has become one of the most controversial and ubiquitous figures in Nicaragua, the second poorest country in the Americas.

With Ortega rarely making public appearances, Murillo has become the face of the government. She appears daily on radio and television channels controlled by her family to tout the government's work and rail against political foes. Neither speaks about why they are seeking re-election.

CROSSED PATHS

Ortega, born on Nov. 11, 1945, was raised in a middle-class family that opposed the regime of dictator Anastasio Somoza.

In 1963, he dropped out of university and joined the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN). In 1967, aged 22, Ortega was jailed for a bank robbery. He spent seven years in prison until he was released in a prisoner exchange with high-ranking officials of the Somoza government.

Murillo is from Nicaragua's elite. Born in 1951 to a family of cotton farmers, she is related to General Augusto Sandino, a Nicaraguan revolutionary who gave his name to the FSLN.

After studying in Britain and Switzerland, Murillo aged 18 joined the FSLN guerrillas fighting Somoza.

As well as reading and writing poems, she hid guerrilla fighters in her house in Managua. Murillo was briefly imprisoned by the Somoza regime and went into exile in Costa Rica in 1977, where she became romantically involved with Ortega.

In 1979, Ortega and Murillo returned to Managua to help the Sandinistas overthrow Somoza, the last dictator of a U.S.-backed family dynasty established in the 1930s. The couple have since had seven children.

"The two of them are different but complementary, and when they get together, they're the harmful and unscrupulous force that governs Nicaragua," said Fabian Medina, author of a biography of Ortega, "Prisoner 198."

"Ortega is passive, introverted, backed by his years of imprisonment and guerrilla warfare in the Sandinista Front and with zero empathy for the suffering of others. Murillo is impetuous, vindictive, outgoing and with inexhaustible energy."

Murillo, known for her gaudy, hippie-style outfits and using flowery religious language in speeches, is due to succeed Ortega if he cannot finish his new term. For years rumors have circulated that Ortega is in poor health, diplomats and analysts say, though he did make a public appearance on Sunday alongside Murillo.

LEFTIST HERO

Ortega first tasted real power in 1981 as head of the junta which governed Nicaragua after the Sandinistas successfully overthrew Somoza. In 1984, the country held its first democratic elections in almost half a century and Ortega won by a landslide. International observers declared the elections credible and fair.

Washington did not want a Marxist government in its "backyard" and supported and funded the right-wing "Contras," armed insurgents who attempted to overthrow the FSLN. Ortega and the Sandinistas became international heroes for the left, seen by many as the plucky David standing up to the U.S. Goliath.

But the Contra war, along with Washington's economic embargo against Nicaragua and the Sandinistas' mismanagement, laid waste to the economy, eroding eroded Ortega's popularity and leading to his defeat in the 1990 presidential elections.

Ortega's reputation was dealt a major blow in 1998 when Zoilamerica Ortega Murillo, Murillo's daughter from a previous marriage, accused Ortega of sexually abusing her since she was 11. Murillo called her daughter a "madwoman," a "liar" and a "traitor." Ortega has never spoken publicly on the subject.

Ortega rode out the scandal and in 2006 was elected president again. Those who knew the couple say something changed from that point.

"Without political power, they cannot survive," Zoilamerica, speaking from exile in Costa Rica, told Reuters earlier this year.

(This story refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Nicaragua's Ortega seeks 4th straight term with foes in jail

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Back in May, the chances of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega’s reelection to a fourth consecutive term on Sunday were looking good. His party was arranging the electoral calendar in his favor and the opposition was divided. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Nicaragua's Ortega Seen Tightening Grip in Election That Critics Call a Sham

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega runs for a fourth consecutive term on Sunday in an election seen in Washington as a sham that looks certain to cement his hold on power and deepen the struggling Central American country's international isolation. The Biden administration is preparing to ramp...
POLITICS
BBC

Nicaragua's Ortega courts isolation with one-sided vote

Nicaragua's left-wing president, Daniel Ortega, is currently the longest-serving leader in the Americas. On Sunday, he looks set to extend his rule for five more years in a one-sided election dismissed as an illegitimate "farce" by his main opponents and by most democratic governments. The 75-year-old former Marxist guerrilla commander...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Nicaragua’s Ortega cruises to reelection after jailing opponents

MEXICO CITY — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is poised to win a fourth consecutive term in office Sunday after wiping out all serious opposition in one of the most intense waves of political repression in Latin America since the 1980s. The election is the culmination of years of efforts by...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Nicaragua Polls Close With Ortega Reelection Sewn Up

Nicaraguans voted Sunday in presidential elections denounced by U.S. President Joe Biden as a 'sham,' as long-term leader Daniel Ortega derided his opponents -- most of them jailed or in exile -- as 'terrorists.'. Polling stations closed at 6 p.m. (midnight GMT) after 11 hours of voting under the watchful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
investing.com

U.S. lawmakers approve bill to ratchet up pressure on Nicaragua's Ortega

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation calling for more sanctions and other punitive measures to ratchet up pressure on Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega just days before an election there that Washington has denounced as a sham. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill 387-35 with strong bipartisan...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Murillo
Person
Violeta Chamorro
Person
Daniel Ortega
The Independent

Nicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega seeks a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sit in jail. The opposition has called on Nicaraguans to stay home in protest of an electoral process that has been roundly criticized as not credible by foreign powers.Sunday’s election will determine who holds the presidency for the next five years, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the country’s congress and Nicaragua’s representation in the Central American Parliament.Ortega’s Sandinista Front and its allies control the congress and all...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Ortega under fire for Nicaragua election 'farce'

Nicaragua's longtime leader Daniel Ortega faced a torrent of international criticism Monday after he won a fourth straight presidential term in what critics described as a "farce" election with his political opponents jailed or exiled. Spain branded the vote "a farce against democracy," with seven would-be presidential challengers detained in Nicaragua since June and the five contenders Ortega did face dismissed by critics as regime loyalists.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Nicaragua President Ortega reelected despite worldwide scrutiny

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Don't buy Progressive glasses before reading thisWe have changed the game when it comes to buying prescription eyewear and our secrets have been uncovered. GlassesUSA.com /. 7 Reasons Why You Should Buy Glasses OnlineWith 12 of years experience and over 4...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicaragua#Marxist#The Electoral Authority#Sandinistas#The European Union
AFP

Duterte's daughter Sara to run for Philippines vice president

Philippines "First Daughter" Sara Duterte on Saturday entered the vice presidential race for the 2022 elections, in a surprise move that could boost the chances of presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr winning the country's highest office. Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term, also flagged plans to contest the vice presidency -- triggering chaotic scenes at the Commission on Elections office handling last-minute changes to candidacies ahead of a November 15 cutoff. The elder Duterte "will file his certificate of candidacy for the vice presidency on Monday, that's what he said," presidential communications chief Martin Andanar told local broadcaster ABS-CBN. But he added: "I would like to believe that that is the plan for now. We don't know if this will be the same plan by tomorrow or by Monday."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US warns Cuba as it cracks down on eve of protest

Cuban security forces encircled the home of a leading dissident Sunday ahead of planned anti-government rallies, as Washington slammed Havana's "intimidation tactics" and called for a ban on the demonstrations to be lifted. "We call on the Cuban government to respect Cubans' rights, by allowing them to peacefully assemble and use their voices without fear of government reprisal or violence," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. The Cuban opposition has called for demonstrations Monday in Havana and six provinces as it demands the release of more than 650 prisoners jailed since history-making protests in July. Blinken condemned Havana's "intimidation tactics" of blocking protests, firing opposition supporters and threatening them with detention.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Reuters

224K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy