Who are the highest-paid college football coaches? These are the five top salaries.

 6 days ago

The inflation of college football coaching salaries appears to have no end in sight. In the latest research done by USA TODAY Sports, 21 coaches will make at least $5 million this season , despite athletics departments cutting annual pay to staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be no surprise that the biggest and richest conferences are the ones spending the most on their coaches. Eighteen of the 28 highest-paid coaches in this year's survey reside in the Big Ten and SEC. All of the 28 coaches earned compensation of more than $4 million. Just 15 years ago, only one surpassed $3 million.

How much is your school's coach paid? How do coaches compare across the country? If you are a USA TODAY subscriber, you can tap into all of that detailed information in this sortable database . And if you're not a subscriber, what are you waiting for?

Reporter Steve Berkowitz has been compiling this data for more than 15 years, requesting all forms of compensation for coaches at Bowl Subdivision public schools.

The top five highest-paid coaches this season are predictably from schools that have won multiple national championships except one outlier.

No. 1 Nick Saban, Alabama ($9,753,221)

No. 2 Ed Orgeron, LSU ($9,012,917)

No. 3 David Shaw, Stanford ($8,924,683)

No. 4 Dabo Swinney, Clemson ($8,370,775)

No. 5 Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma ($7,672,710)

More in-depth coverage gleaned from our gathering of coaches contracts can be found here:

DATABASE: Search through our list of salaries for every college football coach

EXPLOSION: The astronomical rise of pay for college football coaches continues

BAD DEALS: Five worst contacts with schools and their college football coaches

WHAT PANDEMIC?: These coaches cashed in big despite schools’ cutbacks

ODD MOVE: Texas did something no one saw coming. It tried to emulate Texas A&M

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who are the highest-paid college football coaches? These are the five top salaries.

Comments / 15

Doug Winders
5d ago

no wonder tuition is through the roof. evedently sports is more important than learning.

Reply
4
