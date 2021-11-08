Harlingen police searching for 56-year-old man

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is looking for a missing man.

According to police, Rickey Lee Rowlett, 56, has been missing since Thursday, November 4.

Rowlett was last seen leaving Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The 56-year-old was seen wearing grey sweat pants, no shirt, and yellow hospital socks.

He is a resident of Weslaco.

A flyer shared by police adds that Rowlett will be confused if approached and is in need of his medications.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at (956)216-5401 or contact Detective Bonilla directly at (956)216-5439.

