CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel stocks get a lift as US reopens to tourists

By CNN
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yW7tU_0cqSMC9f00


CNN

By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

The United States has officially flung open its doors to vaccinated international travelers. For companies in the industry, that’s reason to cheer.

What’s happening: Stocks in airlines have rallied this month in anticipation of the easing of restrictions, which investors hope will trigger a surge in bookings from people who haven’t been allowed to make the trip for roughly 20 months.

Shares of American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are up 14% and 13% in November, respectively, compared to a 2% rise for the S&P 500. European carriers such as British Airways owner IAG and Air France-KLM have also rallied.

The hope is that the move by the United States is part of a broader shift in international travel rules as countries take steps to live alongside Covid-19 instead of trying to eliminate transmission. Last month, Singapore — a major business travel hub — said it would ditch quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers from certain countries, as strict border controls loosen across Southeast Asia .

“International has picked up,” Expedia CEO Peter Kern told analysts after the company reported earnings last week.

Expedia’s revenue in its most recent quarter was up 97% compared to the same period last year. Its stock has jumped almost 11% this month.

Kern said that the pivot from the United States and Singapore provided an immediate boost.

“We see that lift up basically as soon as it’s announced,” he said. “We see search queries go up.”

But after an extremely volatile period, travel companies are hesitant to say the worst is behind them.

“As we look ahead, it’s clear that the recovery will continue to be choppy,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on the company’s recent earnings call.

Still, Bastian pointed to “clear underlying momentum,” thanks in part to the lifting of international travel rules. He said the US reopening to foreign tourists marked a “critical moment in our road to international recovery,” and predicted that 75% of Delta’s business would be restored by the end of 2021.

What could go wrong? New coronavirus variants that lead to a spike in infections remain a threat. Expedia noted that in the third quarter, the Delta variant led to a decline in reservations for lodging and air travel compared to the spring.

“We saw it impact cancellations,” Kern said. “We saw it impact booking trends.”

Rising fuel prices are also a problem for airlines. They could be forced to pass some of the higher costs on to customers, who may then think twice about purchasing expensive tickets.

Tesla shares plunge as Musk pledges to sell 10% of his stock

Tens of billions of dollars could be wiped off Tesla’s market value on Monday due to a Twitter poll.

The latest: Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked his followers over the weekend if he should sell 10% of his stock, a stake worth about $21 billion, my CNN Business colleague Walé Azeez reports.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he said. “Do you support this?”

The tweet appears to reference a Democratic proposal for billionaires to pay an annual tax on assets like stocks, bonds and real estate that have appreciated but haven’t been sold. Musk has criticized the plan.

With more than 3.5 million votes, 58% of respondents said “yes.”

“I was prepared to accept either outcome,” Musk followed up Sunday.

His exact plan for selling shares isn’t clear. But Tesla’s stock fell about 6% in premarket trading Monday.

Investor insight: Tesla’s stock has popped 73% this year, valuing the electric carmaker at $1.2 trillion. But trading remains choppy.

In the past year, shares have dropped at least 6% across seven trading sessions. They’ve jumped at least 6% across 13 trading sessions.

Watch this space: Musk has previously fallen foul of regulators for posting market-moving tweets without proper consultation.

In 2018, the US Securities and Exchange Commission charged him with fraud after Musk tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private. He later secured a court-approved deal that required any social media posts containing information “material” to shareholders to be reviewed by the company first.

World food prices are up 30% in a year

Robust demand and lackluster harvests have driven world food prices to their highest level in more than a decade.

The United Nations recently reported that prices increased for the third consecutive month in October , rising 3% compared to September. The gains were driven by a sharp jump in vegetable oil and wheat prices.

The price of wheat surged 5% in October because of reduced harvests from major exporters including Canada, Russia and the United States.

And gains aren’t showing signs of easing. Earlier this month, December wheat futures hit their highest level since 2012.

Remember: The UN Food and Agriculture Organization Food Price Index has jumped by more than 30% over the past year.

In poorer countries with populations desperately in need of food assistance due to conflict or climate change, the increase risks amplifying pre-existing crises. David Beasley, the director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme, recently clashed with Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he said that giving $6 billion, or 2% of Musk’s net worth, could help solve world hunger.

Billionaires need to “step up now, on a one-time basis,” Beasley told CNN.

Rising food prices could also fan political discontent in richer countries, where elevated inflation expectations have been grabbing the attention of policymakers.

Up next

AMC Entertainment, PayPal, Roblox, SmileDirectClub and Virgin Galactic report results after US markets close.

Coming tomorrow: Earnings from BioNTech, Nio, Coinbase, DoorDash and Wynn Resorts.

The-CNN-Wire
& © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The post Travel stocks get a lift as US reopens to tourists appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Southwest will give flight attendants travel rewards to avoid staffing shortages during peak holiday travel

Southwest Airlines will increase perks to retain staff this holiday season. Southwest's COO recently said the company must build a "staffing cushion" to avoid disruptions. Flight attendants told Insider they considered quitting due to the rise in passenger violence this year. Southwest Airlines is incentivizing employees to work during peak...
TRAVEL
AFP

India opens to tourists after 20 months

India on Monday opened to foreign tourists from countries with reciprocal agreements after a 20-month ban because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tour operators said, however, that demand was extremely sluggish due to high ticket prices and remaining restrictions on travellers from Britain, China and elsewhere. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces and tiger reserves barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 as the pandemic intensified. But after a devastating spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of known infections has fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, last month announced a loosening.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Elon Musk
Person
David Beasley
tripsavvy.com

These Are the Worst Airports and Airlines for Delays

Flight delays, unfortunately, are a far too common travel phenomenon, whether due to weather, mechanical problems, or a snowball effect of delayed flights ahead of yours. As it turns out, not all airports and airlines are made equal when it comes to delays—some are way worse than others. The Family...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Cuba Reopens, but US Travelers Still Hampered by Sanctions

Cuba is set to reopen its borders on November 15, but visitors from the United States are still hampered by a series of sanctions restricting their travel to the island nation. The restrictive measures were put into place by the Trump Administration and have remained in place under the Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
ktbb.com

Travelers welcome long-awaited reopening of US borders

(LONDON) -- The U.S. is reopening borders to vaccinated travelers on Monday after 20 months of being closed to many countries, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India, South Africa and most of Europe. After a number of stops and starts, President Joe Biden announced the date for the resumption...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Travel Company#Cnn#Delta Air Lines#European#British Airways#Iag#Air France Klm#Expedia
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Lifts International Travel Ban for Vaccinated Tourists

Fully vaccinated foreign travelers started entering the U.S. on Monday, ending roughly 18 months of restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening, which comes ahead of the holiday season, is a major development for the travel industry, which has lost billions of dollars while the country's borders were shuttered.
U.S. POLITICS
mynbc5.com

US-Canada border reopens for land travelers

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Vaccinated Canadians can now drive across the border or enter the U.S. by ferry, after the border reopened at midnight Monday. While leisure travelers have been able to fly between Canada and the U.S., this is the first time they can do so by land since the start of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
morningbrew.com

Dramatic scenes as the US reopens to international travel

The US reopened its borders to vaccinated international travelers from more than 30 countries yesterday. Here are some snapshots from the emotional day. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic staged the first-ever commercial parallel takeoff on their way from London to New York. Cars line up to cross the Mexico-US border.
U.S. POLITICS
WCVB

US lifts travel ban for many international travelers

BOSTON — Happy reunions played out Monday as the U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers. The easing of pandemic restrictions allowed families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged. Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Tesla
KTLA

Here’s how U.S. international travel rules are changing Monday

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow […]
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

New York gears up for tourists' return as US lifts ban

The ice rinks are opening, the decorations are going up and the Thanksgiving day parade will be back in its full glory this year. New York is getting ready to embrace tourists with open arms after 20 months of a strictly long-distance relationship. But visitors are also being warned that...
POLITICS
cbslocal.com

US Borders Reopen Monday To Fully Vaccinated Travelers

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — If you plan on traveling anytime soon, expect long lines and plenty of delays. The historic ban on travel has been in effect for more than a year to stop the spread of COVID-19. But starting Monday, the borders will be reopened to fully vaccinated travelers in time for the holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy