Behind Viral Videos

Woman Says She Almost Lost Her Leg After Spin Class in Video Viewed 3M Times

By Anabelle Doliner
Newsweek
6 days ago
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The TikToker suffered from rhabdomyolysis, a condition that has become associated with spin classes and other forms of strenuous...

Newsweek

