Podcast: MVC Weekly: Women's basketball preview for 2021-22

The Arkansas Razorbacks women’s basketball team is primed and ready for the 2021-22 season, which begins November 9 with a matchup against Tarleton State. Head Coach Mark Neighbors’ fifth season with the squad will have the Razorbacks playing 13 non-conference games and 16 SEC games for a total of 29, up 5 from last year. The conference season opener will be on the road for the second season in a row, when the women’s basketball team takes on the Rebels at Ole Miss. Following the season opener, the Razorbacks will make their 2022 debut in Bud Walton Arena.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO