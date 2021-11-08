CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trash Can Travels: Myrtle Beach Bin Makes Its Way to Ireland

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Instead of a message in a bottle, it was the decals on a barnacle-covered trash barrel that shows just how far it traveled, from the southeastern U.S. coast to a beach in Ireland, more than 3500 miles (5633 kilometers) from home. The City of...

Trash bin from South Carolina washed ashore in Ireland

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean before washing ashore in Ireland. According to WMBF, Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday. The trash...
