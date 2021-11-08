CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9 Monday Night (Bears at Steelers)

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m guessing this Bears–Steelers matchup wouldn’t have been anyone’s first choice for a primetime slot entering Week 9, but given some of the wacky results we witnessed on Sunday, perhaps this one surprises us, too? On paper, this is expected to be a low-scoring contest at a mere 39.5-point over/under, and...

FanSided

5 Pittsburgh Steelers players who won’t be back in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the end of an era. Here are five players who will not be back in black and gold next season. The 2021 season isn’t exactly off to an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and opening with a 1-3 record is never ideal. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s team was able to even the score at 3-3 prior to their Week 7 bye.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
Najee Harris
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Details Emerge From The Situation With Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Detroit Lions. The 39-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, less than 24 hours before kickoff. The news was quite the shock, given that the Steelers were prepared to go into Sunday’s...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers RB Najee Harris blasts ESPN for college story during Monday Night Football game vs. Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris helped his team eke out a 29-27 home win over the Chicago Bears Monday night. But since Harris was playing, he had no chance of hearing what ESPN’s live broadcast had to say about him during one moment of the game, wherein Steve Levy stated that the former Alabama Crimson Tide tailback used to sleep on the floor.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
NFL
#Steelers#Bears#American Football#Mvp#Numberfire#Pro Football Reference#Slate Strategy
steelersnow.com

No ManningCast for Steelers-Bears on Monday Night Football

The ManningCast has become must-see-TV for some sports fans during Monday Night Football, buy Peyton and Eli Manning will not be offering their alternate broadcast commentary of the Steelers’ first Monday night game of the 2021 season against the Bears Nov. 8 at Heinz Field. The Manning brothers are working...
NFL
Fantasy Football
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
Yardbarker

Steelers Beat Bears on Monday Night Football, Bengals Enter Bye Week in AFC North Cellar

The Bengals were sitting at the top of the AFC two weeks ago with a 5-2 record. Now they're entering the bye week in last place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh beat Chicago 29-27 in a Monday night thriller. Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on a 7-play, 52-yard drive in the final two minutes of the game. Chris Boswell kicked a 40-yard field goal with just 26 seconds remaining to give the Steelers the win.
NFL
chatsports.com

Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

Week nine of the 2021 calendar winds up with this week’s Monday Night Football showdown. Tonight’s matchup is a showdown between the AFC North and the NFC North. The AFC North’s Pittsburgh Steelers come into week nine on a three-game winning streak having defeated the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cleveland Browns in order. The Steelers, before the win streak, were sitting at one and four and everyone was asking what was wrong with the Steelers and was Big Ben finally done? Well, Big Ben might be done but the Steelers have done enough to keep them in the previous three games only giving up an average of 16.
NFL
ClutchPoints

4 Steelers takeaways from thrilling Week 9 win over Bears on Monday Night Football

The Steelers were able to come away from their Monday Night Football matchup against the Bears with an extremely narrow victory. Cairo Santos almost sent the Bears to victory when the kick from his right foot was just short of a game-winning 65-yard field goal. There are two good things and two bad things that immediately come to mind when discussing how the Steelers should think about this game.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Bears vs. Steelers on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 9

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears face off against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football,” in a classic bout of “the rookie vs. the veteran.” The Bears are 3-5 thus far on the season, whereas the Steelers are 4-3. Both teams are third in their respective division, although the NFC North undoubtedly lacks the depth that the AFC North does.
NFL
SportsGrid

Diontae Johnson misses practice for the Steelers

Chase Claypool has yet to practice this week for the Steelers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Claypool is dealing with a toe injury that required an MRI earlier this week. There was some concern that the injury could be season-ending, but that was determined not to be the case. The Steelers didn’t release a timetable for the return of Claypool, but if he is unable to practice Friday, then it would seem unlikely that he would play Sunday against Detroit. The Steelers also may elect to play it safe in any regard and give Claypool a week off, believing they can beat the winless Lions with a receiving corps led by Diontae Johnson, James Washington, and Ray-Ray McCloud. Tight end Pat Freiermuth could be in line for a target increase as well. However, the Steelers need to be careful as the refs aren’t likely to hand them another game Sunday.
NFL

