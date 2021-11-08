CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for funerals as victim’s father says son left off list of dead

By Thomas Kingsley,Io Dodds ,Graeme Massie,Eleanor Sly,Namita Singh and Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bFHN_0cqSCMTz00

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy.

The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment.

Among those suing Scott and festival organisers is the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta.

An attorney for the Acosta family told a press conference on Monday that Mr Acosta had the “life squeezed out of” him and was then “trampled on like a piece of trash”.

At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the deadly stampede which took place on the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston , Texas .

Follow latest updates below:

Comments / 15

Bucky G
3d ago

Travis Scott is trying to get off easy. Laws need to be changed if you cause any type of death, then your estimated wealth should be half to pay for the deaths and injuries caused by your ignorance.

Reply
2
Related
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Heroic 18-year-old who tried to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld reveals story behind viral video

A hero festival-goer who climbed on top of a camera platform to try to stop Travis Scott’s Astroworld has revealed he began “accepting” he was about to die after being caught in the deadly crush on Friday night. Ayden Cruz, an 18-year-old varsity basketball player at Heights High School in Houston, spoke out on Tuesday after footage surfaced of him bravely scaling a ledge where a cameraman was filming the show and pleading with workers to try to help the people suffering in the crowd below.The teenager had gone to the festival as part of a group of eight...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
New York Post

Fans claim ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Astroworld tragedy

The animated Nostradamus has done it again — or, at least, fan art has. Fans of “The Simpsons” have pointed out yet another instance of the notoriously prophetic show apparently predicting the news years before it occurred, this time with the recent Astroworld tragedy. While aired episodes of the cartoon have previously been credited with anticipating everything from Sept. 11 to Roy Horn being mauled by a tiger, the parallels this time actually don’t have to do with the series itself, but with fan art of it.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Astroworld#Music Festival#Lawsuits#Betterhelp#Live Nation Entertainment
The Independent

Astroworld: Victim’s father says ‘we were told our son was not on list of the dead’

The father of a 21-year-old man who died at the Travis Scott concert, has claimed his family was initially told by the authorities their son was not on the list of the dead.Axel Acosta, of Washington state, had travelled to Houston by himself to attend the concert, finally able to afford a ticket for a flight, and the price of entry.Yet, the trip turned to tragedy, when a crush among the crowd left eight people dead and hundreds injured.On Monday, as a number of lawsuits were filed against the rapper and the promoters of the concert at the Astroworld...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Kendall Jenner slammed on Instagram for changing Astroworld post

Kendall Jenner caught backlash on social media for changing the caption of a photo she posted while attending the Astroworld Festival on Friday where eight people died. The 26-year-old originally uploaded a photo of herself standing behind Travis Scott's massive stage sipping a drink with the caption, "Will you be at the mountain?"
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

332K+
Followers
132K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy