Spider-Man Faces Off Against Doc Oct & Green Goblin In New ‘No Way Home’ Poster

 6 days ago

Source: Marvel / Marvel

Now that Marvel’s The Eternals is in the bag and racked up a $70 million dollar opening weekend, Marvel is looking toward their next MCU release and hyping up the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home with a new poster.

In the newly released poster, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man seems to be facing off against Spidey villains from the Sony version of the films including Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin (William Defoe). In the poster you can also see a bolt of lightning which could be a reference to Jamie Foxx’s Electro and some sand whipping up which could represent Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman from Spider-Man 3 .

It’s not secret that No Way Home will be our first adventure into the MCU’s Multiverse as different realities are clashing and heroes and villains will be hopping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time ever. While it’s rumored that Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man iterations are slated to partake in the MCU/Sony mash-up, we still haven’t seen even a screenshot of this actually happening in the film. That being said, this is supposed to be Spidey taking on the Sinister Six and judging from the villains already confirmed in the movie, we’re still two short of that being the case. Will Mysterio and The Vulture pop up and join forces with Doc Ock and company? Will Venom make his MCU debut as teased in Let There Be Carnage ? We have no idea, but we’re excited about the possibilities.

Will y’all be running to the theaters come December 17 to see Spider-Man: No Way Home ? Let us know in the comments section below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
