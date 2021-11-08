CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ZY Optics Lens Turbo 2 is a 0.72x speed booster for M42, EF and F mount lenses on Nikon Z bodies

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZY Optics has announced its new Zhongyi Lens Turbo II. It’s a 0.72x speed booster for Nikon Z mount APS-C cameras. There are three versions available that let you use full-frame M42, Canon EF and Nikon F mount lenses on the new system with a wider field of view than you’d...

www.diyphotography.net

