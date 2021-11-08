The ZY Optics Lens Turbo 2 is a 0.72x speed booster for M42, EF and F mount lenses on Nikon Z bodies

The Nikon Z 24-120mm f4 S is a 5x zoom covering a wide-angle to moderate telephoto range. It is corrected for full-frame cameras but can also be used on a cropped body like the Z fc or Z50 where it covers a field of view equivalent to 36-180m focal length. It is the successor to Nikon’s AF-S 24-120mm f4G VR which was introduced in 2010 and still can be used via FTZ adapter on Nikon’s Z cameras. The new lens has a dedicated focus ring, an extra function button and is a member of Nikon’s “S-Line” class of lenses which implies very good optical performance. Nikon also claims that the lens has minimal focus breathing or focus shift which bodes well for shooting video. The lens is fully sealed against the elements and also has Nikon’s best coating against flare and glare but it misses optical image stabilization. So it relies solely on the body-based stabilization on Nikon’s full-frame Z cameras – which you’ll sorely miss on a Nikon Z fc or Z50 camera.

