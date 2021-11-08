CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas and Michigan State get season underway in New York

9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Kansas (0-0) vs. Michigan State (0-0)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas and Michigan State are getting the 2021-22 season underway. Kansas went 21-9 last year, while Michigan State ended up 15-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Kansas went 7-3 against programs outside its conference, while Michigan State went 6-1 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
State
New York State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Madison, KS
Local
Kansas College Basketball
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Star Kirk Herbstreit

There are few bigger stars in sports media than Kirk Herbstreit. The longtime ESPN college football analyst is arguably the face of his sport. Herbstreit, of course, would argue differently, saying it’s all about the players and the coaches. While that might be true, when you think about college football, Herbstreit is likely one of the first faces that comes to mind.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

NCAA on OSU's Remarks After Ban: 'This Is Unacceptable'

Weiberg stated the NCAA is the organization—after taking nearly five years to make a decision—should be punished. "It's the bad actors, those that knowingly circumvent and violate the rules that should be punished. It's unnecessary to punish these student-athletes this way, and is further proof that the NCAA system is disconnected and broken," he told The Oklahoman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
saturdaytradition.com

Right call? Minnesota benefits from controversial touchdown ruling vs. Iowa

We have controversy in Iowa City. Trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, Minnesota was facing a 4th-and-2 from Iowa’s 37-yard-line. Coach PJ Fleck elected to go for the first down. Minnesota dialed up play-action and tight end Ko Kieft snuck behind the defense. Quarterback Cole Kramer found him over the top and the 6-foot-5 tight end rumbled for a game-tying score.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia Quarterback OUT Today

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to play the Kansas State Wildcats today and will be without a key part of their offense. According to multiple sources, redshirt freshman Garrett Greene did not travel with the team to Manhattan, Kansas and is listed as out for today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: CFB Team Connects On Insane Last-Second Hail Mary

Today’s FCS matchup between No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 South Dakota came to a close with a stunning finish on Saturday. With one second remaining on the clock, South Dakota had one final shot at the end zone from around its own 40-yard line. Rolling out to the right, freshman quarterback Carson Camp launched a desperation Hail Mary down the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy