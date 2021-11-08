Meet the 2021 NJBIZ Business of the Year finalists

In September, I announced the winners of ENR’s 9th annual Global Best Projects competition, in which our panel of industry judges identifies and honors the project teams behind outstanding design and construction efforts of the past year. From more than 30 winning projects, two have now been selected as finalists for Global Project of the Year. While all of the projects selected from the record number of entries are outstanding examples that show the risks, rewards and hurdles overcome when designing and building internationally, these two projects excel in almost all of the criteria that the projects were judged by: design and construction quality, innovations, safety performance, community benefit and overcoming challenges.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO