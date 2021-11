Utah will most likely win the Pac-12 South and could challenge Oregon for the winner of the conference this year. Still, it got a difficult matchup against an Arizona team that is very much undermanned and it's obvious Utah has more talent than being a two-point conversion away from being tied with less than 10 minutes to go in the game. That’s a remarkable feat when you think about it and the improvement over the last few weeks is obvious.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO