WVU gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Oakland

9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Oakland (0-0) vs. West Virginia (0-0)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Oakland in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Oakland went 12-18 last year, while West Virginia ended up 19-10.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.9 points per game last year. The Mountaineers offense scored 77 points per contest en route to an 8-3 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Oakland went 0-7 against non-conference programs last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

State
West Virginia State
