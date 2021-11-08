Kirby Smart provides positive update on Jamaree Salyer

Georgia Bulldogs starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer did not play on Saturday against Missouri due to a foot injury.

Instead he was on the sidelines in a walking boot and using crutches as UGA rolled to a 43-6 win over Missouri in Athens.

Kirby Smart, in talking with the media discussed Salyer’s injury and provided a positive update on the senior offensive lineman from Atlanta.

“Jamaree’s (injury) is not extremely serious,” Smart said. “It does not require surgery. He may be able to go this week. We will see how he is today. We’re hoping to get him back. He’s conditioning, running, doing everything. We’re just hoping we can get him back.”

Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones made his first career start in Salyer’s absence against Missouri and would be expected to fill in for Salyer again this weekend if needed.