James Worthy On Russell Westbrook And The Lakers' Slow Start: "Russ Still Finding His Way Through Situations. It Doesn't Look Good. They Shouldn't Get Outplayed The Way They Were Outplayed."

This season the Lakers have had a rocky start, but it looks like they might have finally found a rhythm. The Lakers have won their last two games and are now 4-3. Although it is still the beginning of the season, this is a good sign for the newly made team. With all the new additions to the Lakers roster, these players who have faced off against each other for years, have to come together to make plays out on the court.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO