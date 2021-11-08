CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Managed vs. Unmanaged VPS hosting -What are the Differences?

By Owais Sultan
HackRead
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVPS hosting is beneficial for many reasons but what is the difference between Managed vs. Unmanaged VPS hosting and why does it matter?. Providing your website with solid foundations, like the ability to withstand traffic surges, is just one of the reasons why hosting is one of the most important facets...

www.hackread.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPBeginner

What’s the Difference Between Landing page vs Website?

Do you want to learn the difference between landing page vs website?. Many small businesses wonder whether they should make a landing page or a full-fledged website to showcase their online presence. In this article, we’ll show you the difference between landing page vs website and which one you should...
SMALL BUSINESS
comptia.org

CompTIA Project+ 004 vs. 005: What’s the Difference?

Certifications show employers that candidates have the knowledge and skills they need to do the job, and they help IT pros advance their careers. As IT project management has become a critical function, these certifications have become popular to IT pros globally. The CompTIA Project+ certification is a vendor-neutral credential...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
maketecheasier.com

Modem vs. Router: What’s the Difference?

Modem and router are both words you’ve probably heard countless times. You can’t get on the Internet without them, and whether you know it or not, you’re using both modems and routers more than you probably think. The line between the two can be difficult to distinguish at times, which is why so many people are confused. This guide breaks down what both modems and routers do and offers some suggestions on which device is best for you.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Authentication vs. Authorization: What is the Difference?

Authentication and authorization are two similar-sounding security concepts. Both are extremely important if you want to know more about how businesses protect themselves from cyber-attacks. As such, it's also essential to distinguish them from one another. So, this is everything you need to know about authentication and authorization, their place...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vps#Web Hosting#Software Updates#Malware#Vps Hosting#Virtual Private Server
dataversity.net

Data Warehouse vs. Data Lake Technology: Different Approaches to Managing Data

Solving business problems using big data depends upon the approach taken. For example, if an organization only knows data warehouses, then challenges will be framed to fit using a data warehouse. As Abraham Maslow, a prominent psychologist eloquently said “I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.” This observation can be applied to big data where a data warehouse can become synonymous with a hammer. But, not all business data requirements fit into the category of a nail that a data warehouse can address, as discovered by Carolinas Healthcare System. The on-going debate of whether to use a data warehouse vs. data lake are many, but when viewed through the lens of a focused Data Architecture Strategy, the choices become more well-defined.
COMPUTERS
HackRead

14 security vulnerabilities reported in BusyBox Linux utility

BusyBox is an open-source utility that combines several standard Unix tools such as cp, ls, grep into a single binary or executable file. DevOps firm JFrog and industrial cybersecurity company, Claroty’s researchers have published a joint report to share details of fourteen vulnerabilities they identified in the BusyBox Linux utility.
SOFTWARE
HackRead

How to Securely Access Remote Desktop?

Having secure remote access for employees and following best practices is essential to keep your data secure. In the past few months, companies in all industries have worked intensively with the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to maintain their business while maintaining physical distancing. Since remote desktop access allows a corporate...
SOFTWARE
HackRead

BotenaGo botnet malware targeting millions of IoT devices

The malware is currently targeting Linux-embedded routers and IoT devices through botnets. The IT security researchers at AT&T Alien Labs have tracked down malware utilizing over 30 different exploits to compromise routers and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. According to their analysis, the malware is an early beta version linked...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Itproportal

Get 65% off Scala Hosting's VPS packages this Black Friday

Competing with the best web hosting services and ranked among the best cloud hosting services currently available, Scala Hosting offers high-quality cloud hosting at competitive prices. Its VPS cloud solutions are among the best VPS hosting available, across both managed and unmanaged hosting options, and all servers are equipped with...
COMPUTERS
HackRead

New vulnerabilities allowed attackers to intercept Zoom meetings

Exploiting these vulnerabilities, a remote attacker could also execute arbitrary code on the server using root-user privileges. The cybersecurity researchers at Positive Technologies identified three vulnerabilities in several critical apps part of the Zoom video conferencing platform (both apps and tools). These include Zoom Virtual Room Connector, Zoom Meeting Connector Controller, and Zoom Recording Connector.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
HackRead

Robinhood Data Breach – Hackers access millions of users’ data

Robinhood data breach involved social engineering attack in which hackers called a customer service staff member and somehow gained access to the support system. A widely used stock trading app, Robinhood, has confirmed suffering a major data breach “late in the evening of November 3.” According to Robinhood, hackers could access data of 7 million users, which account for almost one-third of its overall user base.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWSBTC

3 Crypto Projects to Look at as the Metaverse Movement Booms

In recent weeks as Facebook announced it was rebranding to the name “Meta” it has sparked a renewed interest in metaverse cryptocurrency projects. Meta will be creating a VR (Virtual Reality) metaverse where people can socialise together on a more interactive scale than they previously could. There are other metaverse...
MARKETS
invezz.com

2 IoT cryptocurrencies to buy and 1 to sell in November 2021

Internet of Things is a fast-growing industry. There will be more than 100 billion connected devices in 2030. We highlight some of the top IoT currencies to buy in November. Internet of Things (IoT) refers to technology that enables machines to interact with other machines and humans. It is a relatively large industry that is expected to keep growing. For example, analysts expect that there will be more than 100 billion connected devices by 2030. As a result, some developers believe that blockchain will play an important role in the industry. So, let us look at some of the best IoT cryptocurrencies to buy.
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

Binance Chain vs. Binance Smart Chain: What's the Difference?

With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, it can be difficult to keep up with the continued new developments and launches within the industry. A key player in the cryptocurrency exchange field is Binance, a company that has launched two separate blockchains over the past few years: Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain. But what are the differences between these two, and what can you use them for?
MARKETS
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy