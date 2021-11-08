CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcoming the Chili Weather

Chili is a staple of Texas cuisine. Many of us know it as a warm bowl of joy on a crisp fall evening and a great way to gather family and friends around the dinner table. In fact, on May 11, 1977, chili was adopted as the state dish of Texas...

wichitabyeb.com

Let’s Review Chili’s!

Founded in 1975 in Texas, Chili’s is an American casual dining restaurant chain with over 1,600 locations around the world. Their menu features American food, Tex-Mex cuisine and dishes influenced by Mexican cuisine. There are three locations in Wichita and for this particular review, we visited the store at Central and Maize.
RESTAURANTS
do512.com

Where to Eat Chili in Austin

That is the question. At least, when it comes to Texas chili it is. Regardless of your feelings on legume-inclusion, let's be honest: there's nothing quite like the smell of chili simmering in a heated pot. The slow-cooked beef (or whatever meat you fancy), the garlic, the onions, the cheese, and let's not forget the ever-important chili peppers. It doesn't matter if you're a reigning champion of statewide cook-offs or a newcomer to the dish, chili is a staple of Texas cuisine.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dining with Duria: Pumpkin chili

MILWAUKEE - Halloween is over, but recipes with pumpkin are still in season! In today's Dining with Duria, Angelica makes a warm and cozy pumpkin chili. 1 pound lean ground turkey (OR you can mix ½ lb ground beef, and ½ lb turkey) 1 bell pepper, chopped. 1 can diced...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Tarantino
tricountysentry.com

Habanero Chili Paste

Chili paste or hot sauce. I’m going to say tomato tomatoe. If you are into incredibly hot but flavorful sauces like I am, this is totally a recipe for you to try out. THE Habanero comes through so bright and with its almost citrus like flavor. And scorching heat of course. There is a hint of sweetness to balance out the fire. And the overall pop and zest of this chili paste is something that has me coming back for more. I’m happy that I made a whole big batch of it! Let’s sweat.
RECIPES
Journal Inquirer

Food and drink: Chili, pancakes on the menu at local events

BOLTON — Bolton United Methodist Church, 1041 Boston Turnpike, will have a tag and bake sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Homemade cakes, pies cookies, baked beans, and breads will be on sale. For more information, call 860-573-7847. Chili Fest. COVENTRY — The Coventry Lion’s Club will sponsor...
BOLTON, CT
Black Hills Pioneer

Heisler’s chili deemed the best

SPEARFISH — The votes are in, and Heisler’s hot chili walked away from the Northern Hills Training Center’s Beans and Brews chili feed with several awards. The event, held Oct. 28, drew a record number of people, somewhere between 600-700 in all. Eighteen businesses and organizations provided chili to the...
SPEARFISH, SD
Boulder Clarion

Taste of the Week: Chile rellenos @ The Parkway Cafe

I’ve always enjoyed breakfast at the Parkway Cafe. On a recent visit, while sitting on the sunny patio, I pushed past my natural inclination toward omelets, blueberry pancakes, and hot biscuits with gravy, and warmed up instead with a platter of chile rellenos. The Parkway version starts with two roasted Anaheim peppers stuffed with white cheese and batter-fried. Since it was only a few short weeks until the holiday, I enjoyed them “Christmas-style” covered with half green chile and half red chile sauces. This substantial comfort meal includes beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, and sour cream.
BOULDER, CO
WKBW-TV

Recipes for life – Chili with Chris Passarell

Mercedes Wilson is with her friend Chris Passarell from Evan’s Bank and he is sharing his recipe for chili. He calls it the triple triple chili because there are three meats in it, three cheeses from three different states, and three different kinds of beans as part of this recipe.
CHILI, NY
burlington-record.com

Chili fundraiser

Thursday, Nov. 11, Sacred Heart Academy is serving chili and cinnamon rolls from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 172 10th St., Burlington. Adults can eat for $10 and $5 will feed kids 4-12; those aged 3 and under — free.
BURLINGTON, CO
WATE

Do you want chili? Gatlinburg has chili at its 32nd Chili Cookoff

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Do beans belong in chili? You can hash that popular food question out with friends at the 32nd Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff on Thursday. From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., music and of course chili will be available for the public to enjoy. Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills will be headlining the event.
