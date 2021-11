Google has been rolling out a number of updates for the Stadia. The gaming system will soon allow integration with Android TV. It now lets phone to be used as virtual gamepad with TV. A couple of months ago,more Samsung phones and tablets officially received Stadia support. Another round of updates is ready and it hints on future improvements especially concering the audio listening experience. According to our source, the newest update to the Stafia app hints on Dolby surround sound. It means the feature is arriving soon to the game streaming platform.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO