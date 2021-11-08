CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette man charged following Tuesday robbery, assault

By STAFF REPORTS
 6 days ago
Exponent File Photo

A Lafayette man has been charged with a Tuesday robbery and assault, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

Clifford Green, 39, reportedly robbed the victim, whom he was in a relationship with, after breaking into her residence and beating her. He and the victim argued when the victim entered her residence and there was one point in the altercation where the victim woke up with no clothes on and Green on top of her, according to the affidavit.

The victim tried to leave, but Green reportedly would not let her leave until she gave him money, at one point trying to take her wallet. Green and the victim went to an ATM where she withdrew $100, and Green threatened to beat her more if she didn’t give him more money.

The victim pressed the OnStar button in her vehicle to get help and tried to run away from Green, and Green knocked her down and kicked her several times in the head and took her cellphone, watch, wallet and car keys, according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, they saw Green walking on 14th Street and called out to him. Green ran away and was later found hiding in an enclosed porch of a residence on Center Street, the affidavit states. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and a sexual assault exam.

Green was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. He was charged with four counts of domestic battery, theft, robbery, resisting law enforcement and residential entry.

