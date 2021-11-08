CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX splashdown: Astronauts return home from six-month ISS mission

By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business
Fox5 KVVU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Four astronauts splashed down off the coast of Florida aboard their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, capping off their six-month stay in space. Their journey kicked off Monday just after 2 pm ET when the astronauts strapped into the Crew Dragon capsule, which had remained attached to the International Space...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites on Saturday with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:19 a.m. EST and deployed the satellites about 16 minutes after launch. The rocket’s reusable first stage, […]
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Orlando Sentinel

Hitching rides on 13 spacecraft, more than 600 humans have been to space

When the SpaceX Dragon Endurance took flight atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, it marked the fifth flight to carry humans aboard the commercially built spacecraft. It also transported among its four passengers the 600th human to make it into space. Three of the four Crew-3 astronauts are space rookies. Based on his mission assignment from NASA, European Space ...
ORLANDO, FL
AFP

SpaceX capsule with crew of four docks with ISS

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost. The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts welcomed to ISS

7 reasons this is the #1 site to buy glasses onlineWith 12 of years experience and over 4 million pairs of glasses sold, we have changed the game when it comes to buying prescription eyewear, and our secrets have been uncovered.
SPACEX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akihiko Hoshide
Person
Shane Kimbrough
Person
Megan Mcarthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Science#Cnn#French#The European Space Agency#Kimbrough Mcarthur#Russian#Iss
spaceexplored.com

Live Thread: SpaceX Crew-2 is returning home today, here is how to keep track of them [Update: Coverage of splashdown has ended]

SpaceX and NASA are planning to undock Crew-2 and their Crew Dragon Endeavour and return to Earth today. This will conclude a six-month stay on the International Space Station for the four astronauts. ISS Departure: Monday, November 8, 2:05 p.m. EST. Splashdown: Monday, November 8, 10:33 p.m. EST. Those of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theiet.org

SpaceX delivers four astronauts back to Earth after record-breaking ISS mission

Four astronauts have flown back to Earth on a SpaceX rocket after a record six-month science mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The return journey made use of SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, completing Nasa’s second long-duration commercial crew mission to the ISS. The mission set a record for the longest spaceflight by a US-crewed spacecraft of 199 days in orbit, surpassing the 168 days set by Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission earlier this year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
raventribune.com

Personnel exchange at the ISS: Astronauts return in diapers

Before the German astronaut Maurer flies to the ISS, four astronauts set up space and return to Earth. They are undressed in diapers because the toilet on their SpaceX transport ship is broken. A NASA astronaut sees this as a “small challenge”. Four astronauts were unloaded from the International Space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A new era of planetary exploration: What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy