Without a doubt, the leaders of these Texas cities had no idea that their town name one day could be considered naughty or almost naughty. As you know Texas is the second-largest state in the United States, right behind Alaska. With more than 268,000 square miles of land in the state, there is a ton of space for cities, towns, villages and unincorporated communities to pop up literally anywhere. When it comes to the number of cities and towns, Texas has more than 1200 incorporated cities among the 254 counties in the state.

