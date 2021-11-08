CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. SEC names defense attorney Erica Williams as chair of public accounting watchdog

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday named defense attorney Erica Williams as chair of the nation’s public accounting watchdog. The SEC said Williams’ appointment as head of the Public Company...

