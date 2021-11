Carol Vorel, Children’s Library Olney Community Library And Arts Center Photos Submitted By Olney Community Library — The crisp air, changing leaves, and the end of summer urge us to break out the carving knives and carve jack-o-lanterns. Pumpkins with scary faces and beautiful artistic carvings are a sure sign of the Halloween season. According to Better Homes and Gardens, the majority of the 1.5 billion pounds of fresh pumpkin varieties grown in the U.S. each year are sold for Halloween. And according to Statista.com, it is estimated that 146.44 million American people plan to carve pumpkins in 2021. So, October and November find that we will buy pumpkins to decorate outside and inside our homes. Maybe some will go to the extent of baking a pumpkin pie from fresh pumpkins and continue these traditions into the Thanksgiving holiday.

OLNEY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO