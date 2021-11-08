CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Configure Port Aggregation

By ashiwanikumar
vmware.com
 7 days ago

I have purchase a Dell Server From Dell with Vmwarfe ESXi 7.01, and we...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Network configuration for VM with windows server 2019

Hello, I am having issues to set up Ethernet connection on the virtual machine with windows server 2019 installed on it. Basically i am creating new VM, installing server 2019, installing VMware tools, after that tried adding DNS, DHCP, configure remote access, Forward revers PTR A and lots of other stuff. But still cant get it to connect to Ethernet. If i run diagnostics it says router not configured or cable broken. I tried to configure NAT but on set up it said i have no available adapters. I know it should work because i had it working but accidentally deleted VM with the center server, even though i just wanted to remove it, not delete entirely.
SOFTWARE
esri.com

Upcoming changes to DCAT configurations on ArcGIS Hub sites

You may already know that ArcGIS Hub allows you to create branded websites for sharing open data. But did you know that most Hub sites also include a configurable DCAT feed for federating data with other databases, like Data.gov? DCAT feeds are often used by local and state governments to make their open data more accessible through search engines and third-party catalogs.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

.NET Core Configuration is Simple

Let’s assume we want to create a simple Web API project. We need to add a connection string section to the **appsetting.json** file which is a default setup for the.NET Core Web API application. By default, appsettings.json and appsettings.Development.json files are created for the new project. It means that you could follow the pattern to create a configuration file for different environments and switch between them. Sometimes it happens that you need to add a configuration file with the custom name or path. It can be easily done in Program.cs file. You just need to call ConifugureAppConfiguration() method for the instance of IHostBuilder.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Collect Core DUMP configuration

Is there a way to collect the core dump configuration from all servers?. I would like to collect the information in report via script, is that possible?. I tried something like this, but I have a report collection issue. Connect-VIServer "vCenter@mylabs.local" $VMHosts= Get-VMHost | ? { $_.ConnectionState -eq "Connected"} |...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggregation#Dell Server#Vmwarfe#L3 Switch#Lan#Nic
vmware.com

the vm configuration was rejected please see browser console

I am using a standalone ESXi 6.7.0 Update 3 server and when e user (not Administrator) attempts to create a VM he gets the message "the vm configuration was rejected please see browser console". How can I access the "browser console" to get more information about the error?. Which permissions...
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

FAS2552 Hybrid with additional disk shelf optimal aggregate structure

Help find the best layout for this equipment and load:. - original FAS2552 dual-controller DS2246 with 4x400GB SSDs and 20x1TB SAS - shelf 1.0. - later added additionsl disk shelf DS2246 with 24x1TB SAS drives - shelf 1.1. Main goal is to get maximim storage flexibility and feature usage (Flash...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Network located app launch configuration

I'm trying to configure an app for my aplication farm but this one has the particularity of being located on the network. I try to configure the app path to \\some\network\share\app.exe. I can run it from the desktop if I want to, but horizon complains that it cannot find the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: U.S. Model 1903A3 in Unusual “Oarlock Sniper” Configuration

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a bastardized M1903A3 that you would think is a “bubba job” in the backwoods, but this apparently is not the case. This is an Oarlock Sniper M1903. As the story goes, these were modified M1903A3 rifles that were made to attach to literal oarlocks (the swivel that literally locks an oar to a boat). The oarlocks are made to be swung out of place until needed. With a short rifle and on a stable platform this was intended for quick accurate shots fired from a boat and from long distances with that bull barrel no less.
MILITARY
gitconnected.com

How to Create a Content Aggregator with Python

The need for content aggregators is pretty clear. The internet is filled with endless information and in order for you to stay updated and informed about the latest news or any other type of content, you might be scrolling through various websites every day. Content aggregation helps us optimize our...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Introducing Virtual Machine Desired State Configuration

If I had to pitch you Virtual Machine Desired State Configuration (or “Project VMDSC,” as we call it) in an elevator at the next VMworld, I would tell you that it would completely change the way you interact with your infrastructure. Dramatic? Yes. Over-dramatic? Also, yes `¯\_(ツ)_/¯`. But it’s not...
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

TeamTNT hackers target your poorly configured Docker servers

Poorly configured Docker servers and being actively targeted by the TeamTNT hacking group in an ongoing campaign started last month. According to a report by researchers at TrendMicro, the actors have three distinct goals: to install Monero cryptominers, scan for other vulnerable Internet-exposed Docker instances, and perform container-to-host escapes to access the main network.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Completely lost with iSCSI configuration and HP hardware

Have DL360s with a single two port iSCSI network adapter (transceivers using fiber over Ethernet) Cables are run so that one port of the iSCSI adapter goes to one switch and the other goes to the other switch so if a switch fails we can still operate. The switch is connected to 4 ports on the MSA storage. Each side of the MSA is split into different subnets/VLANS as are the switches. No tagging from vSphere.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Correctly Configuring Clouds Is More Than Checking Settings

Steve Riley is a Field CTO at Netskope. Gartner made an interesting prediction just a few years ago: "Through 2025, 99% of cloud security failures will be the customer's fault." Practically every single cloud security failure can be fairly described as a misconfiguration of one kind or another. The 2025 end is kind of arbitrary, really; the prediction is likely to be true until the end of time.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Downgrade Fusion 12.2.1 Procedure?

Yesterday I upgraded VMware Fusion 12 to 12.2.1........and networking went to Hell. I've read numerous posts about issues with no solutions. I'm going to grade some packet captures to see what's up but I really need to get my VM working again ASAP. I have a project with a tight time schedule and don't have time for in depth troubleshooting. I've already troubleshot for a day with no definitive results except for really low download speeds and an inability to (fully) access many of the websites I need.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

FaceTime HD Camera (Built-In) stream fails on macOS Monterey guest VM

As stated, when the video stream opens up on any application within a macOS guest machine, all I see is a green image. - FaceTime HD Camera LED turns green, and permissions are granted in macOS securty settings. - I've tried enabling usb passthrough for video, with no luck. -...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: User desktop visible in vsphere-client

I have a strange behaviour with the webconsole and vmrc. vCenter is 6.7U3L, Hosts ESXi6.7U3 Build 17499825/17167734, Xen Desktop 7.15LTSB. There are several Windows10-VM which are presented as dedicated desktops via Citrix to the user. The problem is that as soon as the user is logging in to the vm...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Independent Nonpersistent Disk Issue

I have noticed that changes made on independent nonpersistent disk are discarded after a reboot. But as per documentation, it will be only discarded when the virtual machine is shutdown. Version: 16.2.0 build-18760230. Host version: Windows 10 Enterprise, 64-bit (Build 22483.1011) 10.0.22483. Guest OS: Centos Stream 8. Thank you. 0...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy